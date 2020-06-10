Apple releases tvOS 13.4.8 beta 2

Apple recently released iOS 13.6 beta 2 and also macOS Catalina 10.15.6 beta 2 and now we have a new beta for the Apple TV, the new tvOS 13.4.8 beta 2.

The new tvOS 13.4.8 beta 2 comes with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements, the software works with the fourth and fifth generation versions of the Apple TV.

There do not appear to be any new features discovered in the new beta of Apple;s tvOS 13.4.8, this is only the second beta in the series so it will be a little while until the final version lands.

We are expecting the new tvOS 13.4.8 software to be released some time in early July along with the new iOS 13.6 and also macOS Catalina 10.15.6 software.

Source MacRumors

