Apple releases their tvOS 14.4 software update

As well as the new iOS 14.4 and watchOS 7.3, Apple also released a new software update for the Apple TV, tvOS 14.4.

The new tvOS 14.4 software update has been released for the fourth and fifth generation versions of the Apple TV.

The update does not appear to come with any major new features, it mainly includes some performance improvements and also bug fixes.

You can install the new Apple TV software update on your Apple TV by going to System > Software update on your device. The update is only available for the fourth and fifth generation versions of the Apple TV.

Source MacRumors

