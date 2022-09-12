Apple releases macOS Ventura developer beta 7

Apple has released macOS Ventura developer beta 7 to developers, the software was released to developers last week.

The latest beta of macOS Ventura comes two weeks after the previous beta release and it brings a range of new features to the Mac.

Some of the new features coming to the Mac include Center Stage, Continuity Camera, Desk View, Studio Light, and more. Apple will also be releasing a range of updates for existing apps. This will include the Mail app, FaceTime, Maps, Safari, and many more apps.

The new macOS Ventura developer beta 7 is now available for developers to try out, you can find out more details over at Apple’s developer website at the link below.

The final version of macOS Ventura is expected to be released in October along with Apple’s new range of Macs, we are also expecting iPadOS 16 to be released in October as well.

We are expecting to see a number of new Macs and also some iPads at the press event next month, this should include a new larger iMac, some new MacBooks, and a range of new iPads and more.

Apple will be releasing their iOS 16 software update and their watchOS 9 software updates today, the rest of the updates should land sometime next month.

