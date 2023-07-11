Apple releases macOS Ventura 13.5 beta 5

Apple has released macOS Ventura 13.5 beta 5 to developers, the software comes two weeks after the previous beta. Apple also released iOS 16.6 beta 5 for the iPhone, iPadOS 16.6 beta 5 for the iPad, and watchOS 9.6 beta 5 for the Apple Watch.

The fifth beta of macOS Ventura 13.5 mainly comes with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements, the update does not include any new features.

You can find out more details about the new macOS Ventura 13.5 beta software over at Apple at the link below, this new beta is now available for developers to download.

Apple also currently has macOS Sonoma in beta, this is the next major update for the Mac and it will bring a wide range of new features to Apple’s Mac range of computers.

This update is coming later in the year, it is not clear as yet whether it will be available in September along with iOS 17, or slightly later with some new Macs, possibly in October or November.

As this is the fifth beta in the series it should not be very long before the final version of macOS Ventura 13.5 is released, we are expecting this to happen sometime this month. As soon as we get some details on when the macOS Ventura 13.5 software upgrade will be made available to everyone, we will let you know.

Source Apple



