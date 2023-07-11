iOS 16.6 and ipadOS 16.6 beta 5 released

Apple has released iOS 16.6 beta 5 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16.6 beta 5 for the iPad, these new betas have been released around two weeks after the previous betas.

The iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 software updates mainly bring a range of performance improvements and bug fixes to the iPhone and iPad, they do not come with many new features.

As this is the fifth beta in the series we should be getting close to the final version of iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6, both of these software updates are expected to be released this month.

The new iOS 16.6 beta 5 and iPadOS 16.6 beta 5is now available to download, you can find out more details about these new betas over at Apple’s developer website at the link below.

Aoppe is also working o iOS 17 at the moment, this is also in beta and we recently had the third beta of this software made available to developers. We are expecting the final version of iOS 17 later this year.

This update should be released in September along with the new iPhone 15 range of smartphones, we are also expecting watchOS 10 and a new Apple Watch at the same time and of course the release of iPadOS 17 as well.

Source Apple



