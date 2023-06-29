macOS Ventura 13.5 public beta 4 released

Earlier we heard about the new public betas of iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6, Apple also released macOS Ventura 13.5 public beta 4 for the Mac, the software is now available for public beta testers to try out.

Apple recently released new macOS Ventura 13.5 beta to developers and now this new beta has been made available to public beta testers as well, you will need to sign up for Apple’s public beta testing program to try it out.

This new beta comes two weeks after the previous one, this software update mainly includes a range of bug fixes and performance improvements for the Mac, it goes not really include many new features.

You can find out more details about the new macOS Ventura 13.5 public beta 4 over at Apple’s public beta testing website at the link below. As this is the fourth beta in the series it should not be very long before the final versions of macOS Ventura 13.5 is released, we are expecting this to be available sometime in July. Apple is also expected to release a number of other updates in July, these will include watchOS 9.6, tvOS 16.6, iPadOS 16.6, and iOS 16.6.

Source Apple



