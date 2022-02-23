Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.3 beta 4

Apple has released macOS Monterey 12.3 beta 4 for the Mac, the software has been released along with iOS 15.4 beta 4 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.4 beta 4 for the iPad.

The new macOS Monterey 12.3 beta 4 software comes a week after the release of the third beta and it brings a range of new features to the Mac. The software is now available for developers, it is also expected to be made available to public beta testers.

The new macOS Monterey 12.3 software will bring a range of new features to the Mac, this includes the new Universal Control feature that works with the iPad.

Universal Control will let you use your Mac’s keyboard and mouse with your iPad when they are side by side, you will be able to easily switch between your Mac and iPad with this feature. This update will also bring a range of new Emojis and more to the Mac.

Apple is expected to release the final version of macOS Monterey 12.3 around the same time as their March press event which is rumored for the 8th of March. We should get a number of updates including iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, and watchOS 8.5, as soon as we get some details on the release date we will let you know.

