Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.6 beta 1

As well as releasing a supplemental update for macOS 10.1.5.5, Apple also released a new beta for its range of macs, macOS Catalina 10.15.6 beta 1.

The macOS Catalina 10.15.6 beta 1 has so far been released to developers and it appears to come with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.

As yet there are no details on any of the new features that are included in the macOS Catalina 10.15.6 software update.

As this is the first beta in the series it will be a while before Apple releases the final version of macOS Catalina 10.15.6, as soon as we get some details on when it will land, we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumors

