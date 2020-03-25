Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.4

As well as the new iOS 13.4 software update Apple has also released macOS Catalina 10.15.4 for the Mac, the software brings a range of new features to the Mac.

Included in the latest version of macOS is a range of bug fixes and performance improvements, there are also some new features.

There are some updated to Finder, Communication Limits have been added to screen time so you can control the amount of time spent on communication apps like messaging apps.

There are also some updates to Music, Safari and the App Store. You can see everything that is included in the update below.

macOS Catalina 10.15.4 introduces iCloud Drive folder sharing, Screen Time communications limits, Apple Music time-synced lyrics view, and more. The update also improves the stability, reliability, and security of your Mac. Finder

– iCloud Drive folder sharing from Finder

– Controls to limit access only to people you explicitly invite or grant access to anyone with the folder link

– Permissions to choose who can make changes and upload files and who can only view and download files Screen Time

– Communication limits for controlling who your children can communicate with and be contacted by throughout the day and during downtime

– Playback control of music videos for your children Music

– Time-synced lyrics view for Apple Music, including the ability to jump to your favorite part of a song by clicking a line in lyrics view Safari

– Option to import Chrome passwords into your iCloud Keychain for easy AutoFill of your passwords in Safari and across all your devices

– Controls for duplicating a tab and for closing all tabs to the right of the current tab

– HDR playback support on compatible computers for Netflix content App Store with Apple Arcade

– Universal Purchase support enables the use of a singular purchase of a participating app across iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV

– Recently played Arcade games appear in the Arcade tab so you can continue playing on iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV Pro Display XDR

– Customized reference modes that you can tailor to specific workflow needs by selecting from several color gamut, white point, luminance, and transfer function options Accessibility

– Head pointer preference for moving a cursor on the screen based on the precise movements of your head This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements.

– High Dynamic Range output to HDR10-compatible third-party displays and TVs connected with DisplayPort or HDMI

– OAuth authentication support with Outlook.com accounts for improved security

– CalDav migration support when upgrading to iCloud reminders on a secondary device

– Resolves an issue where text copied between apps may appear invisible when Dark Mode is active

– Fixes an issue in Safari where a CAPTCHA tile may display incorrectly

– Resolves an issue where Reminders may send notifications for completed reminders

– Fixes an issue with screen brightness for the LG UltraFine 5K display after waking from sleep

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals