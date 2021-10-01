Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 RC to developers

It looks like users of macOS Big Sur are about to get a software update as Apple has released macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 RC.

This update was not expected as there have been no previous beta releases of macOS Big Sur 11.6.1, so we can expect this software to be released soon.

The release notes with the macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 RC do not mention any new features they only mention security updates, although Apple has not specified exactly what these security updates are.

Ot must be something important in the security fixes in the new macOS Big Sur for Apple just to release a Release Candidate for the software and not any betas for developers.

A Release Candidate is basically the final version of a software that is released to developers before the software is made available to everyone else. Assuming no bugs or issues are found in the Release Candidate, then this is the version that is released to everyone.

We suspect that Apple may release the new macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 software update some time next week, as soon as we get some details on exactly when it will land, we will let you know.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals