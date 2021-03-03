Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 3

As well as the third beta of iOS 14.5, Apple also released macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 3 to developers, the software brings a range of new features to the Mac. The update is expected to be made available to Public Beat Testers some time soon.

The new beta 3 of macOS Big Sur 11.3 comes with a range of new customization options for Safari, you can now have different sections on the start page with things live favorites, Privacy Report, Siri Suggestions and more.

The macOS Big Sur 11.3 software also brings some changes for M1 powered Macs, this includes when you are running iOS apps on M1 based Macs.

There is now also support for the new PlayStation 5 DualSense and Xbox Series X/S controllers for gaming on the Mac and a range of other new features.

We are expecting Apple to release their macOS Big Sur 11.3 software update some time next month along with the iOS 14.5 software update.

Source MacRumors

