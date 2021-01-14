Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.2 beta 2

As well as the new iOS 14.4 beta 2 and iPadOS 14.4 beta 2, Apple also released macOS Big Sur 11.2 beta 2 for the Mac, the first beta of the software was released at the end of last year.

The macOS Big Sur 11.2 beta 2 has been released to developers, it is also expected to be made available to public beta testers some time soon.

The new beta of macOS Big Sur is now available for developers to download from the Apple Developer Center.

As yet there are no details on what it included in the second beta of macOS Big Sur 11.2, as soon as we get some more details we will let you guys know.

As this is only the second beta of macOS Big Sur 11.2 it will be a while before the final version is released, we are expecting this some time in February.

Source MacRumors

