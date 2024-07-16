Apple Releases macOS 15 Sequoia Beta 3.5 & Public Beta

Apple has recently released macOS 15 Sequoia Beta 3.5 for developers, along with the first public beta. This synchronized release marks a significant milestone in the development process, bringing the operating system closer to a stable and polished version. The update introduces a range of new features, changes, and fixes that aim to enhance the user experience and improve overall performance.

Release Details and Significance

The re-release of macOS 15 Sequoia Beta 3.5 for developers, coinciding with the launch of the first public beta, demonstrates Apple’s commitment to delivering a reliable and refined operating system. The substantial size of the update file suggests that extensive changes and improvements have been made under the hood. This release signifies a crucial step towards stability, as Apple works to address any remaining issues and optimize the software for a smooth user experience.

Joining the Public Beta and Installation Process

For those eager to try out the new features and improvements in macOS 15 Sequoia, joining the public beta is a straightforward process. Simply visit Apple’s beta software program website and follow the provided instructions to download the beta profile. Once the profile is installed, the update will be available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences.

To ensure a seamless installation, it is recommended to create a bootable storage device containing the beta software. This approach allows for a clean install, minimizing the risk of any potential conflicts or compatibility issues with existing software or settings.

New Features and Enhancements

macOS 15 Sequoia Beta 3.5 introduces a host of exciting new features and enhancements that aim to improve productivity, convenience, and user experience. Some of the notable additions include:

Time-sensitive notifications: Live clocks and countdowns are now integrated into time-sensitive notifications, providing users with real-time updates and alerts.

Live clocks and countdowns are now integrated into time-sensitive notifications, providing users with real-time updates and alerts. iPhone mirroring: The new iPhone mirroring application enables seamless integration between your iPhone and Mac, allowing you to access and control your iPhone’s features directly from your Mac.

The new iPhone mirroring application enables seamless integration between your iPhone and Mac, allowing you to access and control your iPhone’s features directly from your Mac. Enhanced window tiling: Improved window tiling options offer greater flexibility in managing your workspace, making multitasking more efficient and intuitive.

Improved window tiling options offer greater flexibility in managing your workspace, making multitasking more efficient and intuitive. Passwords application: A dedicated passwords application has been introduced, providing a secure and convenient way to manage your passkeys and passwords across devices.

A dedicated passwords application has been introduced, providing a secure and convenient way to manage your passkeys and passwords across devices. Message scheduling and effects: Users can now schedule messages and take advantage of updated message effects and stickers, adding a new level of creativity and personalization to their communication.

Resolved Issues and Optimizations

In addition to the new features, Apple has focused on addressing various issues and optimizing the performance of macOS 15 Sequoia. Some notable improvements include:

App Store space optimization: The update has optimized the space requirements for app installations from the App Store, reducing the storage footprint and freeing up valuable disk space.

The update has optimized the space requirements for app installations from the App Store, reducing the storage footprint and freeing up valuable disk space. Camera and network fixes: Several camera and network-related issues have been resolved, ensuring a more stable and reliable experience when using these hardware components.

Other Notable Updates

Alongside the software updates, Apple has also introduced a new color option for the HomePod Mini. The Midnight color adds a sleek and stylish aesthetic to the smart speaker, allowing users to match it with their personal preferences and home decor.

It’s worth noting that Safari, Apple’s web browser, remains stable in this release, with no significant changes or updates. Users can expect a consistent and reliable browsing experience as they explore the web on their Macs.

Looking Ahead

As the development of macOS 15 Sequoia progresses, users can anticipate the release of Beta 4 or the next public beta in approximately two weeks. This iterative process allows Apple to gather feedback, identify and fix any remaining bugs, and introduce further enhancements to the operating system.

By staying informed about these updates and participating in the beta testing process, users can play an active role in shaping the future of macOS 15 Sequoia. With each release, Apple moves closer to delivering a polished and feature-rich operating system that empowers users to be more productive, creative, and connected than ever before.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals