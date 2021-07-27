Apple releases macOS 11.5.1 Big Sur

As well as the new iOS 14.7.1 and iPadOS 14.7.1 updates, Apple also released a new update for the Mac, macOS 11.5.1 Big Sur.

The new macOS 11.5.1 Big Sur comes less than a week after Apple released macOS 11.5 Big Sur and this new update comes with some important security updates.

Like the iOS and iPadOS updates this new software comes with with some important security fixes, you can see more details below.

The update includes a fix for an IOMobileFrameBuffer flaw that could have possibly been exploited, full details on the exploit below.

IOMobileFrameBuffer

Available for: macOS Big Sur

Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2021-30807: an anonymous researcher

It is recommended that you install this new update for macOS Big Sur on your device as soon as possible and it included important updates.

Excluding further bug fixes and security updates this is expected to be one of the last updates for macOS Big Sur as Apple are now working on macOS Monterey. Monterey is currently in beta and the final version of the software is expected to be released in either September or October.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals