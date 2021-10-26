Apple releases iPadOS 15.1 for the iPad

As well as the new iOS 15.1 and macOS Monterey software updates, Apple also released a new software update for the iPad, iPadOS 15.1.

The iPadOS 15.1 software update brings a wide range of new features to the iPad, this includes Apple’s SharePlay feature, Live Text, updates for Translate, and much more.

You can see the release notes from Apple on their iPadOS 15.1 software update below.

SharePlay

* SharePlay is a new way to share synchronised experiences in FaceTime with content from the Apple TV app, Apple Music, Fitness+ and other supported App Store apps

* Shared controls give everyone the ability to pause, play, rewind or fast-forward

* Smart volume automatically lowers the audio of a movie, TV show or song when your friends speak

* Apple TV supports the option to watch the shared video on your big screen while you continue the FaceTime call on iPad

* Screen sharing lets everyone on a FaceTime call look at photos, browse the web or help each other out

Live Text

* Camera app Live Text support recognises text, phone numbers, addresses and more so you can take action on them (iPad with A12 Bionic and later)

* Keyboard support lets you insert text directly from the Camera into any text field (iPad with A12 Bionic and later)

Translate

* Mandarin Chinese (Taiwan) support in the Translate app and systemwide translation

Home

* New automation triggers based on the current reading of a HomeKit-enabled humidity, air quality or light level sensor

Shortcuts

* New pre-built actions let you overlay text on images or gifs, plus a new collection of games lets you pass the time with Siri

This release also fixes the following issues:

* Photos app may incorrectly report storage is full when importing photos and videos

* Audio playing from an app may pause when locking the screen

* Available Wi-Fi networks may not be detected

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The iPadOS 15.1 software is now available to download, you can install it on your device by going to Settings > General > Software update.

