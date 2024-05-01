Apple Releases iOS 17.5 Beta 4 and iPadOS 17.5 Beta 4

Apple has released iOS 17.5 beta 4 for the iPhone and iPadOS 17.5 beta 4 for the iPad, extending access to both developers and participants in Apple’s Public Beta Testing program. This latest release marks a continuation of Apple’s iterative testing cycle, arriving just one week following the introduction of the prior beta iterations.
