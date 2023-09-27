Apple releases iOS 17.0.2 and iPadOS 17.0.2

As well as releasing macOS Sonoma, Apple also released iOS 17.0.2 for the iPhone, iPadOS 17.0.2 for the iPad, and watchOS 10.0.2 for the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, and these updates come with some bug fixes and performance improvements.

Apple previously made the iOS 17.0.2 software update available for the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro range of handsets, the update was released to these devices last week and now it is being released to more models.

One of the most noteworthy fixes in the iOS 17.0.2 and iPadOS 17.0.2 updates addresses a particularly vexing issue that users encountered when attempting to transfer data between iPhones during the setup process. This bug, which had been a significant hindrance to a smooth transition from one device to another, has now been successfully eradicated in the latest update.

While Apple’s release notes provide some insight into the changes, they may not capture the full scope of the update. It’s entirely possible that additional bug fixes and performance enhancements, not explicitly mentioned, are also part of this software upgrade. Interestingly, this update has been pushed out in relatively quick succession, coming less than a week after the initial release of the iOS 17 software update.

Apple’s iOS 17 software update brought a wide range of new features to the iPhone, including, Live Voicemail, StandBy Mode, NameDrop, FaceTime Voicemail, and many more new features.

For those eager to take advantage of these latest updates, iOS 17.0.2 and iPadOS 17.0.2 are now available for download. To install them, simply navigate to Settings, then proceed to General, and finally select Software Updates. If you happen to discover any changes or improvements that haven’t been publicly disclosed, your observations would be most welcome. Feel free to share your findings in the comments section below.

Source Apple



