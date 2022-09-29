Apple releases iOS 16.1 Public Beta 3

Apple has released iOS 16.1 public beta 3 for the iPhone, it also released a new public beta for the iPad, iPadOS 16.1 public beta 4.

The iOS 16.1 public beta 3 comes with the same features as the recently released developer beta 3 of iOS 16.1, it brings the new Live activities to the Locks Screen on the iPhone.

This feature will display live data like sports scores in real-time for your favorite teams and also things like the status of your Uber and more. If you own one of the new iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max handsets then this feature will also be integrated into the Dynamic Island on the iPhone.

There is also the iCloud Share Photo Library coming in this release, plus the ability to show the battery percentage on the battery indicator for more iPhone models like the iPhone 11 and more.

You will also be able to completely remove the Apple Wallet app from your iPhone, previously it could only be removed from the Home Screen.

The new iOS 16.1 Public Beta 3 and iPadOS 16.1 public beta 4 are now available to download, you can find out more information over at Apple’s public beta program at the link below. You will need to be a member of the program to download these new betas.

Apple is expected to release the final versions of iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 sometime in October, as soon as we get details on the release date, we will let you know.

Source Apple



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals