Apple releases iOS 15.7 and iPadOS 15.7

Whilst we have been covering everything new with iOS 16, we forgot to mention that Apple also released iOS 15.7 for the iPhone on Monday as well.

As well as the iOS 16 and iOS 15.7 releases for the iPhone, Apple also released iPadOS 15.7 for the iPad earlier this week.

Both the iOS 15.7 and iPadOS 15.7 software updates fix a number of security issues in iOS and iPadOS, these are related to bugs in Safari Extensions, Webkit, Shortcuts, Maps, and Contacts.

These are important security fixes, so it is recommended that you update your iPhone and iPad to these new versions of iOS.

The security fixes are also included in the iOS 16 software update. So if you have updated to this version, or plan to update to iOS 16, you can skip the iOS 15.7 software update on your iPhone.

Apple has released the iOS 15.7 update to give people the option to stay on iOS 15 if they do not want to update to the new iOS 16 release. Some iPhone users prefer to wait a while before updating to the new iOS 16 software in case there are any major bugs in the release.

You can install the latest versions of iOS and iPadOS from the settings menu on your device, to do this go to Settings > General > Software update.

