Apple releases iOS 15.4 Release Candidate (Video)

Yesterday Apple revealed that iOS 15.4 is going to land next week, they also released a new beta of the software to developers, iOS 15.4 Release Candidate.

The new iOS 15.4 Release Candidate is basically the final beta version of the software and assuming there are no issues with it, this is the version that will be released to everyone.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the changes and also the new features that are coming to the iPhone with the release of iOS 15.4.

This update includes the new Face ID feature that will let you unlock your iPhone using your Face ID when you are wearing a mask. This feature will apparently work with the iPhone 12 handsets and the iPhone 13 handsets.

There is also a range of new Emoji in this update with 14 new characters and 37 new Emoji, plus some bug fixes and also various performance improvements.

As yet we do not have an exact release date for the oOS 15.4 update, all we know is that it is coming next week sometime.

There will also be a number of other updates released, this will include watchOS 8.5, macOS Monterey 12.3, and iPadOS 15.4. We suspect that Apple may release these new updates either next Tuesday or next Wednesday.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

