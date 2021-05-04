Apple releases iOS 14.6 beta 2

Following on from the release of iOS 14.5, Apple has now released a new beta, iOS 14.6 beta 2 for the iPhone and iPadOS 14.6 beta 2 for the iPad.

The second beta of iOS 14.6 was released to both developers and public beta testers at the end of last week and it appears to include a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.

There do not appear to be many new features in the new iOS 14.6 software over the iOS 14.5 release, this is as expected as iOS 14.5 was a big release.

As this is only the second beta of iOS 14.6 we are not expecting the update to be released for a while and it should land some time this month, probably around the end of the month, as soon as we get some more details we will let you know.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals