Apple Quarter 2 revenue announced, up 54 percent

Apple has announced its quarter 2 revenue for 2021 and the company has manged to increased its revenue and impressive 54 percent.

Apple reported revenue of $89.6 billion for the second fiscal quarter of 2021 and they also announced earnings of $1.40 per diluted share.

“This quarter reflects both the enduring ways our products have helped our users meet this moment in their own lives, as well as the optimism consumers seem to feel about better days ahead for all of us,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “Apple is in a period of sweeping innovation across our product lineup, and we’re keeping focus on how we can help our teams and the communities where we work emerge from this pandemic into a better world. That certainly begins with products like the all-new iMac and iPad Pro, but it extends to efforts like the 8 gigawatts of new clean energy we’ll help bring onto the grid and our $430 billion investment in the United States over the next 5 years.”

You can see the full financial results for Apple’s fiscal second quarter revenue over at their website at the link below.

Source Apple

