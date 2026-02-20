How to Declutter Apple Notes in 15 Minutes & Keep It Organized

Decluttering and organizing Apple Notes is a practical way to improve how you store and access your ideas, tasks, and information. According to Mac Whisperer, dedicating just 15 minutes to review pinned notes and optimize features like QuickNotes can make the app more functional and easier to navigate. This focused approach helps reduce clutter and ensures your notes are better aligned with your daily needs.

In this guide, you will learn how to clean up your “All Notes” folder by removing outdated entries and categorizing key notes into folders. You will also explore how to simplify your folder structure and create a consistent tagging system for improved searchability. These steps provide a clear framework for maintaining an organized and efficient notes app over time.

Declutter Apple Notes Quickly

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Review and update pinned notes to ensure only the most relevant and essential information remains easily accessible.

Declutter QuickNotes by deleting irrelevant notes, renaming untitled ones, and organizing them into appropriate folders for better clarity.

Streamline the “All Notes” folder by deleting outdated notes, renaming important ones with descriptive titles, and categorizing them into folders.

Optimize your folder and tagging systems by consolidating redundant folders, standardizing tags, and making sure consistent usage for better organization.

Use advanced search filters and smart folders to locate specific notes, organize content dynamically, and maintain a clean, efficient system.

1: Review and Update Pinned Notes

Pinned notes are designed to keep your most important information easily accessible. However, over time, these notes can lose relevance. Begin by reviewing your pinned notes and unpinning anything that is no longer useful. For instance, an outdated grocery list or a completed project note may no longer need to take up space at the top of your list. By keeping only the most essential notes pinned, you ensure that your focus remains on what truly matters.

Tip: Regularly updating your pinned notes helps you prioritize tasks and information effectively.

2: Organize QuickNotes for Better Clarity

QuickNotes is a convenient feature for jotting down ideas on the go, but it can quickly become a source of clutter. Open your QuickNotes folder and take the following steps:

Delete notes that are no longer relevant or useful.

notes that are no longer relevant or useful. Rename untitled notes with clear, descriptive titles to make them easier to identify.

untitled notes with clear, descriptive titles to make them easier to identify. Move notes into appropriate folders to categorize them effectively.

This process not only declutters your QuickNotes but also ensures that important ideas are easy to locate when needed.

Declutter Your Apple Notes Mess in 15 Minutes

Take a look at other insightful guides from our broad collection that might capture your interest in Apple Notes.

3: Declutter the “All Notes” Folder

The “All Notes” folder often becomes the central hub of disorganization. To tackle this effectively:

Start by scrolling to the bottom of the folder to review older notes that may no longer be relevant.

Delete any unnecessary or outdated notes.

any unnecessary or outdated notes. For notes you want to keep, rename them with clear, descriptive titles and move them into appropriate folders.

By organizing even your oldest notes, you create a cleaner, more accessible system.

4: Streamline and Consolidate Folders

Folders are essential for organizing your notes, but having too many can create confusion. Review your folder structure and take the following actions:

Combine folders with only one or two notes into broader categories to reduce redundancy.

folders with only one or two notes into broader categories to reduce redundancy. Ensure that each folder has a clear purpose and contains multiple notes to justify its existence.

A streamlined folder system makes navigation faster and more intuitive, saving you time in the long run.

5: Optimize Smart Folders

Smart folders automatically organize notes based on tags or criteria, but they require regular updates to remain effective. To optimize your smart folders:

Review their criteria to ensure they still align with your current needs.

Update folder titles to make their purpose clear at a glance.

Create new smart folders for recurring themes, such as “Work Projects,” “Personal Goals,” or “Travel Plans.”

This keeps your system dynamic and ensures that your notes are always organized in a way that reflects your priorities.

6: Standardize and Simplify Your Tagging System

Tags are a powerful tool for organizing and searching notes, but inconsistent or redundant tags can reduce their effectiveness. To clean up your tagging system:

Delete tags that are no longer relevant or useful.

tags that are no longer relevant or useful. Merge similar tags into a single, standardized term (e.g., use “Work” instead of both “Work” and “work”).

similar tags into a single, standardized term (e.g., use “Work” instead of both “Work” and “work”). Ensure that tags are applied consistently across all your notes.

A well-maintained tagging system enhances searchability and makes it easier to locate specific notes.

7: Use Advanced Search Filters for Targeted Organization

Apple Notes offers advanced search filters that can help you locate specific types of notes and identify areas that need attention. Use these filters to:

Search for unchecked checklists to address incomplete tasks.

to address incomplete tasks. Locate shared notes to ensure they are still relevant and up to date.

to ensure they are still relevant and up to date. Filter by attachments, drawings, or other criteria to organize specialized content.

This targeted approach saves time and ensures that no note is overlooked during your decluttering process.

Habits for Long-Term Organization

Maintaining an organized Apple Notes app requires consistent effort. To prevent clutter from building up again, consider adopting these habits:

Create a custom smart folder to automatically collect outdated notes or unchecked checklists for periodic review.

Set aside 15 minutes each week to review and tidy up your notes.

Use folders and tags consistently to categorize notes for easy retrieval.

By incorporating these practices into your routine, you can ensure that your notes app remains a reliable and efficient tool for managing information.

Transform Your Apple Notes App in Minutes

With just 15 minutes of focused effort, you can declutter and organize your Apple Notes app, turning it into a streamlined and efficient system. Start by reviewing pinned notes and QuickNotes, then move on to decluttering folders, optimizing tags, and using smart folders. Use advanced search filters to address specific needs and maintain a clean, organized structure. By dedicating a small amount of time regularly, you can keep your notes app functional and stress-free, making sure it remains a valuable resource for managing your information across all your devices.

Media Credit: The MacWhisperer



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.