Apple Music land on Samsung Smart TVs

Apple and Samsung have announced that Apple Music is now available on the latest Samsung Smart TVs.

The Apple Music app is available on Samsung’s Smart TVs from 2018 onward and you will need a subscription to the service in order two use it.

Apple Music subscribers can also get customized daily recommendations and tune in to the innovative Beats 1 radio station, a global live stream with exclusive shows by artists like Frank Ocean, Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd, DJ Khaled, and Elton John. Plus, subscribers will also have access to new “At Home With Apple Music” content that includes new editorial playlists, group FaceTime chats with artists at home, special artist interviews and playlists and more to help create a sense of connection and community during this time of distancing.

You can find out more information about Apple Music app over at Samsung’s website at the link below. Apple is offering new users a free three months trial of the music streaming service on Samsung’s smart TVs.

Source Samsung

