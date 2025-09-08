Apple Music Deals Guide: Smart Ways to Cut Your Subscription Cost

Listening to music online is something people do every day. But are you grabbing the best Apple Music offers available? A regular subscription is priced at $10.99 each month. However, there are clever ways to lower this price. A simple tip is to explore cheap Apple Music codes, which let you pay much less than the usual rate.

If you’re a student, Apple Music costs $5.99 a month. That’s a great price compared to the usual rate. New users can also test out the service free for one month, with access to every single feature. Plus, there’s a chance of snagging a special promo where six months of service costs just $2.99 total. That averages out to about 50 cents each month. Using these offers can lower what you end up paying for Apple Music.

Let’s break down who gets these discounts, how to claim them, and if Apple Music might be the cheapest music streaming option for your needs.

Who Can Qualify for Apple Music Discounts?

If you’re looking to spend less on music streaming, you should check if you qualify for these Apple Music discounts. Not everyone can get them so make sure to confirm beforehand.

What students need to qualify. Students get the biggest discounts from Apple Music. To be eligible, you must be studying in an accredited school as part of a bachelor’s, graduate, or similar higher education program. signing up for a few classes won’t count—you have to be pursuing a degree.

You can verify through UNiDAYS, and they ask for a valid .edu email or a student ID. The minimum age is 16, but this may be different depending on where you live. The student discount lasts up to 48 months, which is about four years. To keep the discounted price, you have to confirm your student status every year.

Rules for new subscribers: If you’ve never tried Apple Music, you can get free trials or special offers. Apple considers you a “new subscriber” if you haven’t used Apple Music or Apple One in the last 12 months. However, if you were part of someone else’s Family Plan during that time, you can’t get these offers.

Device Type and Compatible OS Version: The kind of device you own plays a role in some Apple Music deals. For instance, you can get a free 3-month trial when you purchase certain Apple products. These products include:

iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple TVs, and Apple Watches with the most recent iOS, iPadO,S tvOS, watchOS, or macOS versions.

AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, HomePod, HomePod mini, and various Beats headphones or speakers.

To run Apple Music on a Mac, your system needs OS X 10.9.5 or later and iTunes 12.2 or newer. If you have an older version, you will need to get it updated.

Best Apple Music Discounts You Can Try Now

Want to spend less while still enjoying your favorite music? Here are six ways to cut back on Apple Music costs:

Student discount through UniDays. Students can grab Apple Music at $5.99 a month instead of paying $10.99. The discount lasts up to four years as long as you’re enrolled in school. It even includes free access to Apple TV+. You must confirm your student status every year using UniDays, but they also give you a free month before the lower price starts. Free trial available to new users. Apple Music lets new users try it free for one month before the $10.99 monthly charge starts. To qualify, you must not have used Apple Music or Apple One in the last 12 months. Three-month offer at Best Buy Best Buy provides a three-month Apple Music offer for both new and returning users. It includes full access to all features without any limits, but it will auto-renew at $10.99 after three months unless you cancel. Verizon Unlimited Plan Offer: Verizon gives six months of Apple Music free to customers on the 5G Start, Do More, or Play More Unlimited plans. If you are signed up for the 5G Get More plan, Apple Music stays free for as long as you keep the plan. After the trial ends, it will continue at $10.99 a month unless canceled. Bonus with Apple Device Purchase: New Apple Music subscribers can score three free months when they buy an Apple device. This applies to iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple TVs, Apple Watches, AirPods, HomePod speakers, or Beats headphones. To claim it, activate your device and sign up inside 90 days. Save Money with Apple One Bundles: Using more than one Apple service? Bundling them under Apple One helps you cut costs. There are three plan options:

Individual ($19.95/month): Includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB iCloud+ storage. It lets you save about $12 each month.

Family ($25.95/month): Offers the same services but with 200GB of storage for up to 5 users. This saves about $14 .

Premier ($37.95/month): Adds Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and upgrades storage to 2TB. You could save around $32 per month this way.

Steps to Activate and Manage Your Apple Music Subscription

When you set up and manage your Apple Music subscription, you can listen to songs without stressing about unexpected fees.

Using the Apple Music app or iTunes, Open the Apple Music app to sign up. Tap Try It Free and pick a subscription. On an iPhone, find the offer on the Home tab and tap Accept Now to start your plan. If you bought a new Apple device, open the app in the first 90 days to unlock free months. Windows users can go through iTunes by selecting Account, then choosing View My Account, and clicking Manage Subscriptions.

Check your student status every year If you use the student plan, you have to prove you’re eligible once every year. Open Settings > [your name] > Subscriptions > Apple Music > Verify Student Status and follow the UNiDAYS steps. If you skip this, your subscription will change to the normal $10.99 monthly rate.

Change your plan whenever you need. Switching plans takes a minute. On iPhone or iPad, head to Settings > [your name] > Subscriptions. On a Mac, open the Music app and go to Account > View My Account > Manage. Pick the plan you want, and your songs and playlists will stay the same.

Stopping automatic renewal fees. Open Settings on your iPhone. Tap your name, head to Subscriptions, pick Apple Music Membership, and choose Turn Off Auto-Renewal. This will help you avoid extra charges.

Is Apple Music Worth the Price for You?

Apple Music’s value depends on what you need and the platform you like using.

Apple Music pricing:

Individual Plan costs $10.99 each month.

Family Plan costs $16.99 per month and allows up to six users.

Student Plan gives a discounted rate of $5.99.

Apple One Bundle: Costs $19.95 each month and includes Music, TV+, Arcade, and iCloud+.

You could save about $20 per year by paying $109 upfront instead of monthly payments.

Apple Music vs Spotify vs Amazon Music:

Service Individual Family Student Unique Features



Apple Music is $10.99 monthly for an individual plan, $16.99 for a family plan, and $5.99 for students. It offers lossless and spatial audio alongside smooth integration with Apple’s ecosystem.

Spotify costs $11.99 monthly for individuals, $19.99 for family, and $5.99 for students. It provides a free tier with ads and better social-sharing tools.

Amazon Music charges $10.99 each month ($9.99 for Prime users), $17.99 for a family plan, and $5.99 for students, with a discount available for Prime members.

Apple Music offers amazing sound with its lossless and spatial audio, and you don’t have to pay extra for it. Spotify is popular because of its free plan and social features. Amazon Music is an affordable option if you’re already using Prime.

When Should You Cancel or Change Your Subscription

Here are some reasons to cancel or change:

You qualify to pay less with a student plan.

The number of people in your family goes up or down.

Bundling Apple services with Apple One saves you money.

The price doesn’t match how much you listen to music.

Keep in mind that Apple Music doesn’t let you listen for free like Spotify does. Make sure the premium perks are worth your money.

Conclusion

The best Apple Music plan hinges on how you use it. Students get the biggest discount with a $5.99 monthly rate. Families can save more by using the $16.99 plan, which supports up to six people. If you already use other Apple services, Apple One could be the right pick.

You can cut your Apple Music costs by as much as 70% by using free trials, special offers, or bundle deals. Remember that things like your student status recent device buys, or past subscriptions might affect your eligibility.

You should look into your choices every couple of months. You might come across a better deal that saves more money. While Spotify’s free option can seem more affordable, Apple Music offers great sound, works well with Apple gadgets, and provides plenty of discounts. These perks make it one of the top streaming services around.

Before you renew your subscription, stop and think. Are you getting the best price? With all the discounts available, there’s no need to pay the full amount.



