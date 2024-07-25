Apple Maps on the web launches in beta

Apple has announced the launch of Apple Maps online making it available on the web in public beta. Enabling users worldwide to access its mapping services directly from their browsers for the first time. This new web-based version of Apple Maps offers a range of features designed to enhance user experience and provide comprehensive navigation and location-based information.

Apple Maps Online

Points of Interest : Apple Maps on the web is now available in public beta.

Users can access driving and walking directions, place information, and more.

Features include photos, hours, ratings, reviews, and the ability to order food directly from the Maps place card.

Curated Guides help users discover places to eat, shop, and explore.

Additional features like Look Around will be available in the coming months.

Developers can link to Maps on the web for enhanced user experiences.

Currently available in English and compatible with Safari and Chrome on Mac and iPad, as well as Chrome and Edge on Windows PCs.

Support for additional languages, browsers, and platforms will be expanded over time.

Features of Apple Maps on the Web

Apple Maps online offers a variety of features aimed at providing users with a seamless and informative navigation experience. Users can obtain driving and walking directions, find detailed place information including photos, hours of operation, ratings, and reviews. Additionally, users can take actions such as ordering food directly from the Maps place card.

Curated Guides

One of the standout features of Apple Maps on the web is its curated Guides. These Guides help users discover places to eat, shop, and explore in cities around the world. This feature is particularly useful for travelers and those looking to explore new areas.

Developer Integration

Developers can also benefit from the launch of Apple Maps on the web. Those using MapKit JS can link out to Maps on the web, allowing their users to get driving directions, see detailed place information, and more. This integration can enhance the functionality of websites and applications that rely on location-based services.

Compatibility and Future Updates

Currently, Apple Maps on the web is available in English and is compatible with Safari and Chrome on Mac and iPad, as well as Chrome and Edge on Windows PCs. Apple has announced plans to expand support for additional languages, browsers, and platforms over time. This expansion will make Apple Maps on the web accessible to a broader audience and enhance its usability.

Upcoming Features

Apple has also hinted at additional features that will be available in the coming months. One such feature is Look Around, which provides users with a street-level view of locations. This feature will further enhance the user experience by offering a more immersive way to explore places.

The launch of Apple Maps on the web in public beta marks a significant step in making Apple’s mapping services more accessible to users worldwide. With features like driving and walking directions, detailed place information, curated Guides, and developer integration, Apple Maps on the web offers a comprehensive and user-friendly navigation experience. As Apple continues to expand support for additional languages, browsers, and platforms, the usability and reach of Apple Maps on the web are expected to grow.

Apple Maps on iOS: Learn about the features and updates available on the mobile version of Apple Maps.

Learn about the features and updates available on the mobile version of Apple Maps. MapKit JS: Discover how developers can integrate Apple Maps into their websites and applications.

Discover how developers can integrate Apple Maps into their websites and applications. Look Around: Get a closer look at the upcoming street-level view feature and its potential uses.

MapKit JS

MapKit JS

MapKit JS lets you easily embed interactive Apple Maps on your website, annotate points of interest, and perform georelated searches. Use this JavaScript API to embed interactive maps directly into your webpages or apps across different platforms and operating systems, including iOS and Android. Like MapKit for native apps, you can also add annotations and overlays to the map to call out points of interest or user destinations.



