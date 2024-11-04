Apple M4 Pro & M4 Max: Apple’s New A17 Pro Chipsets Benchmarked – Insane Performance Gains!

Apple’s latest chipsets, the M4 Pro and M4 Max, have taken the tech world by storm, setting new benchmarks for performance and efficiency. These innovative processors offer substantial improvements over their predecessors and competitors, making them the go-to choice for professionals and power users alike. The advancements in these chipsets are evident across various performance metrics, ensuring exceptional performance in both CPU and GPU-intensive tasks.

M4 Pro: A Powerhouse in Single-Core Performance

The M4 Pro chipset has achieved a remarkable feat in single-core performance, scoring an impressive 3,925 points on Geekbench 6. This score not only surpasses its predecessor, the M3 Pro and Max, by a significant 26% but also outperforms many high-end Intel and AMD desktop chips. The M4 Pro’s multi-core performance is equally impressive, boasting a 48% boost compared to the M3 Pro and even surpassing the M2 Ultra Max Studio by 6%.

What makes the M4 Pro even more appealing is its competitive pricing. At $2,200 in a MacBook, the M4 Pro offers performance that rivals high-end desktop PCs, providing professionals with a perfect blend of power and portability. This combination of performance and affordability makes the M4 Pro an attractive option for users who demand the best from their machines without compromising on mobility.

M4 Max: Breaking Barriers in Multi-Core Performance

The M4 Max chipset takes performance to new heights, setting a new standard with a single-core score of 4,060 points on Geekbench 6. This achievement marks the first time a chipset has broken the 4,000-point barrier, showcasing Apple’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of processor technology. The M4 Max’s single-core performance is an astonishing 18% faster than the latest Intel chip and 30% faster than AMD’s 9950 X in multi-core performance.

What’s even more remarkable is that the M4 Max achieves these performance gains while maintaining the same core count as its predecessor, the M3 Max. This efficiency and power optimization is a testament to Apple’s engineering prowess, resulting in a 30% increase in single-core performance and a 27% increase in multi-core performance.

Unrivaled Graphics Performance

In addition to its exceptional CPU performance, the M4 Pro and M4 Max also excel in graphics processing. The M4 Pro’s GPU scores an impressive 111,000 points in Geekbench 6 Metal, marking a substantial 41% improvement over the M3 Pro. This enhancement makes the M4 Pro a strong contender for graphics-intensive tasks, such as video editing and 3D modeling.

The M4 Max takes graphics performance to another level, scoring a remarkable 192,532 points in Geekbench 6 Metal. This score is not only 25% faster than the M3 Max but also nearly matches the performance of the 60-core M2 Ultra. With such exceptional graphics capabilities, the M4 Max is the ideal choice for professionals who rely on demanding visual applications, ensuring smooth and efficient workflow.

The M4 Pro offers excellent value for money, making it an ideal choice for professionals focused on CPU-intensive tasks like programming and music production.

The M4 Max is recommended for graphics-intensive applications, providing the necessary power for demanding tasks such as video editing and 3D rendering.

The Mac Mini with the M4 Pro offers a cost-effective option, supporting up to 64GB of RAM, making it suitable for a wide range of professional applications.

The M4 Pro and M4 Max chipsets represent a significant leap in performance, redefining what is possible in both laptop and desktop computing. With their impressive benchmarks and performance gains, these chipsets are set to become the preferred choice for professionals and power users who demand the best in terms of CPU and GPU capabilities. Whether you are a creative professional, a developer, or a data analyst, the M4 Pro and M4 Max offer unparalleled performance, ensuring that you can tackle even the most demanding tasks with ease.

Source & Image Credit: Max Tech



