Apple M2 Silicon processor has apparently entered mass production

Apple launched their new iMac last week, the device comes with the new Apple M1 processor and we are expecting to see a new Apple M2 Silicon processor later this year.

The company is expected to launch a larger iMac later in the year to replace the 27 inch model, we are expecting this to feature the M2 Silicon processor.

According to a recent report by Nikkei Asia, the new Apple M2 Silicon processor has entered into mass production.

The next generation of Mac processors designed by Apple entered mass production this month, sources familiar with the matter told Nikkei Asia, bringing the U.S. tech giant one step closer to its goal of replacing Intel-designed central processing units with its own.

Shipments of the new chipset — tentatively known as the M2, after Apple’s current ‌M1‌ processor — could begin as early as July for use in MacBooks that are scheduled to go on sale in the second half of this year, the people said.

We are also expecting to see some new MacBook models later this year and they are expected to use the new M2 chip. Apple will c0mpletely switch from Intel to its own processors by the end of 2022, we are looking forward to finding out more details about his new processor.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals