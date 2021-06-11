Apple m1x MacBook Pro listed on WWDC YouTube Keynote video

We were expecting to see Apple’s new MacBook Pro notebooks at WWDC 2021, no new hardware was announced at the event, although a reference to m1x MacBook Pro has been discovered on the video for the Keynote.

The tag for m1x MacBook Pro was listed on the YouTube video for the event, the tag was first discovered on YouTube by Max Balzer, there is also a tag for m1x.

OK OK OK Everyone stay calm… but I just spotted these tags on Apple’s YouTube livestream of the June 7 keynote!!! APPLE CONFIRMED THE M1X!!!@jon_prosser you were right after all!!! This isn’t fake, you can get the @TubeBuddy extension for YT and it shows them! pic.twitter.com/C54sBydj7u — Max Balzer (@maxbalzer_) June 9, 2021

It is not clear as yet on why there is a Tag for a new m1x MacBook Pro and the device was not announced at the event. We have heard various rumors that the new processor would be called the M1x whilst other rumors have suggested it would be called the M2.

We are also expecting to see a new Mac Mini at the event with a new design and also with the new processor, this device has also yet not been made official.

Source Max Balzer, MacRumors

