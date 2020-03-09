Apple launches repair program for iPad Air 3rd generation

Apple has launched a new repair program for the third generation iPad Air, the program is designed to fix and issue with the tablet where the display on the device goes completely blank.

This issue has affected the iPad Air model that was manufactured between March 2019 and October 2019.

Apple has determined that, under certain circumstances, the screen on a limited number of iPad Air (3rd generation) devices may go blank permanently. A brief flicker or flash may appear before the screen goes blank. Affected devices were manufactured between March 2019 and October 2019. Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will service eligible devices, free of charge.

If you have had this issue with your iPad then you should contact Apple to get it resolved, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Apple

