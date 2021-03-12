Apple launches new Privacy Labels feature for its own apps

Apple has offered privacy labels on its own apps since last year, now they are launching a dedicated section on their website which feature all of this information in one place.

Apple is making changes to its privacy settings on iOS for third party apps with the iOS 14.5 update which is coming later this month, so it makes sense for it to highlight the privacy on its own apps ahead of this change.

Our privacy labels are designed to help you understand how apps handle your data, including apps we develop at Apple. This page brings privacy labels for our iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS apps together in one place.

On the website you can click on all of Apple’s individual apps and it will show you the privacy for each app and what information that is used by Apple and also what anonymous data is used.

Source Apple, MacRumors

