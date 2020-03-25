Apple launches ARKit 3.5 for developers

Apple’s new iPad pro launches today and the device comes with a LiDAR Scanner and depth sensing system and now Apple has launched ARKit 3.5.

The new ARKit 3.5 is now available for developers and it supports the new camera an LiDAR setup on the new iPad pro.

ARKit 3.5 uses the new LiDAR Scanner and depth-sensing system on iPad Pro to make AR experiences more realistic than ever before. The new Scene Geometry API lets you capture a 3D representation of the world in real time, enabling object occlusion and real-world physics for virtual objects. All experiences enabled by ARKit automatically benefit from new instant AR placement, and improved Motion Capture and People Occlusion.

You can find out more information about the new ARKit 3.5 for developer over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple Developer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals