Apple is reminding developers about iOS 14.5 privacy changes ahead of release

Apple is expected to release iOS 14.5 some time soon, we recently had the 6th beta of the software last week and we are expecting the final version of the software some time over the new few weeks.

iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 will bring some major changes to privacy for the iPhone and iPad, developers will now have to inform people if they are tracking them and also get their permission to track them.

Companies like Facebook are less than pleased about this as their advertising is built around tracking and could end up costing them a lot of money.

Apple has now reminded developers about the upcoming changes to privacy ahead of the release of the software, you can see what Apple has to say below.

Make sure your apps are ready for iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, and tvOS 14.5. With the upcoming public release, all apps must use the AppTrackingTransparency framework to request the user’s permission to track them or to access their device’s advertising identifier. Unless you receive permission from the user to enable tracking, the device’s advertising identifier value will be all zeros and you may not track them.

When submitting your app for review, any other form of tracking — for example, by name or email address — must be declared in the product page’s App Store Privacy Information section and be performed only if permission is granted through AppTrackingTransparency. You’ll also need to include a purpose string in the system prompt to explain why you’d like to track the user, per ‌App Store‌ Review Guideline 5.1.2(i). These requirements apply to all apps starting with the public release of iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, and tvOS 14.5.

As a reminder, collecting device and usage data with the intent of deriving a unique representation of a user, or fingerprinting, continues to be a violation of the Apple Developer Program License Agreement.

It will be interesting to see what information is shared with users about how they are being tracked when these new changes are put into place. We are expecting Apple to release their iOS 14.5 software update some time soon, as soon as we get some details on the release date, we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

