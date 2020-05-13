Apple is planning for more its staff to return to its offices

Apple’s retail stores have been shut and also the majority of the company’s employees have been working from home during the COVID-19 outbreak. Now Apple is planning for more of its staff to return to work.

According to a recent report by Bloomberg, Apple is planning for more of its staff to return to its Apple Park in California.

This will mainly be staff members who cannot work from home, like Apple’s hardware team, the company is also planning to return more staff to work in July. Apple is planing for more employees to return to their other offices in the US in July, this should include New York, Los Angeles, Austin, Texas and more.

Apple is doing things slightly different than other US tech companies like Google and Facebook who have said that the majority of their employees can continue to work from home throughout 2020.

Source Bloomberg

