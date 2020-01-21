Apple is now selling refurbished versions of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

Apple is now offering refurbished versions of its iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max in the US, the handset are the latest devices to join Apple’s Certified Refurbished Program.

There are a number of models available with a range of st0rage sizes and you can see details below on what Apple is charging for these refurbished handsets.

Refurbished iPhone XS handsets:

iPhone XS – 64GB: $699, down from $999 in September 2018

iPhone XS – 256GB: $829, down from $1,149 in September 2018

iPhone XS – 512GB: $999, down from $1,349 in September 2018

iPhone XS Max – 64GB: $799, down from $1,099 in September 2018

iPhone XS Max – 256GB: $929, down from $1,249 in September 2018

iPhone XS Max – 512GB: $1,099, down from $1,449 in September 2018

All of the above refurbished handsets come with a one year warranty just like the brand new devices, you can find out more details over at Apple at the link below.

Source Apple, MacRumors

