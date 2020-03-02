Apple iPhone production not expect to improve until Q2

Production of Apple’s iPhones in China has been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, Apple has moved some production to other countries.

The production of Apple’s smartphones is not expected to improve until quarter two of 2020, so basically from April onward.

It is not just Apple that is affected, but also its suppliers, for example shipments of iPhone camera lenses from Genius Electronic Optical fell significantly over the last month, so this will have an impact if Apple does not have enough parts to make their devices.

Apple are rumored to be launching a new iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2 later this month, this device may be in short supply at launch. Apple will also be launching four new iPhone 12 handsets in September, whether or not they will be impacted remains to be seen.

Apple are rumored to be holding a press event on the 31st of March where they will announced a range of devices, this will include the iPhone 9, a new MacBook Pro, Apple TV, iPod Touch and more.

Source MacRumors

