Apple iPhone 16 September 2024 keynote, what to expect

Apple’s upcoming event on September 10, 2024, will unveil several new products, including the iPhone 16 series, new iPads, and the Apple Watch Series 10. The iPhone 16 series will feature significant upgrades across all models, with specific enhancements for the Pro and Pro Max versions. Additionally, new iPads and updates to the Apple Watch lineup are anticipated. As always there have been plenty of rumours and leaks circulating discussing the new features, enhancements and designs of all the new Apple devices. Max Tech has put together a comp of what we can expect from the capital Apple Keynote presentation in September 2024.

Apple Keynote September 2024

Possible Unveiling : iPhone 16 series to feature redesigned batteries, new capture button, and more efficient OLED displays.

All models powered by A18 and A18 Pro chips with advanced generative AI features.

Upgraded microphones and new graphene thermal design for better performance.

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max to include 48 MP ultra-wide camera, Sony IMX 903 sensor, and up to 2 TB storage.

Pro models to have thinner bezels, polished titanium finish, and AI technology to reduce lens flare.

iPhone 16 Pro to feature a 5x telephoto camera and larger 6.3-inch display.

iPhone 16 Pro Max to have a 6.9-inch display and potential super telephoto camera.

iPhone 16 and 16 Plus to feature new camera layout, action button, 8 GB RAM, and Wi-Fi 6E support.

iPad 11th Gen to include A16 chip with no major design changes and unchanged price point.

iPad Mini 7 to feature A7 Pro chip, potential Apple Pencil Pro support, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3.

Apple Watch Series 10 to have larger displays, N3E-based S10 chip, and minor tweaks.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 to maintain design with minor internal upgrades and potential black titanium finish.

Software updates for iOS 18, Apple Watch, and iPad expected in the fall.

iPhone 16 Series

The iPhone 16 series is undoubtedly the star of the show, and Apple has pulled out all the stops to ensure that these devices exceed your expectations. Across all models, you can anticipate a range of general upgrades that will elevate your iPhone experience to new heights.

Redesigned batteries with metal casing and stacked battery technology for improved longevity and efficiency

A dedicated capture button for seamless photo and video capture

More efficient OLED displays with micro lens technology, enhancing brightness and color accuracy

Powered by the innovative A18 and A18 Pro chips, allowing advanced generative AI features

Upgraded microphones for clearer voice commands and responses with Siri AI

Innovative graphene thermal design for optimal heat management and performance

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max

For those seeking the pinnacle of iPhone technology, the Pro and Pro Max models are set to deliver an unparalleled experience. These devices come packed with an array of impressive upgrades that will redefine what you can achieve with a smartphone.

Ultra-wide camera upgraded from 12 MP to 48 MP for stunning detail and clarity

Main camera equipped with the advanced Sony IMX 903 sensor for exceptional image quality

Massive storage options up to 2 TB, accommodating even the most extensive media libraries

Enhanced connectivity with the Snapdragon X75 5G modem for faster and more reliable internet speeds

Sleek design with thinner bezels thanks to BRS technology and a polished titanium finish

AI-powered lens flare reduction for improved photo quality in various lighting conditions

The iPhone 16 Pro takes things a step further with a 5x telephoto camera, allowing superior zoom capabilities, while the display size increases from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches for a more immersive visual experience. Meanwhile, the Pro Max model features an even larger display, expanding from 6.7 inches to a stunning 6.9 inches, and may also feature a super telephoto camera for unrivaled photographic versatility.

iPhone 16 and 16 Plus

Apple hasn’t forgotten about those who prefer the standard iPhone models, and the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus come with their own set of notable improvements. These devices showcase a refreshed camera layout reminiscent of the iconic iPhone 10, along with the introduction of the action button, which replaces the traditional mute switch and offers expanded functionality.

Under the hood, both models are powered by 8 GB of RAM and support the latest Wi-Fi 6E standard, ensuring faster and more stable wireless connections. Whether you’re a first-time iPhone user or looking to upgrade from an older model, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus offer a compelling combination of performance and affordability.

Apple iPads 2024

Apple’s iPad lineup is also set to receive significant updates that will cater to both productivity enthusiasts and creative professionals alike.

The 11th generation iPad welcomes the A16 chip, delivering enhanced performance and efficiency. While the design remains largely unchanged, the improved performance metrics ensure a smoother and more responsive user experience. With its attractive price point, the iPad 11th Gen is poised to be a popular choice for new buyers and those seeking an affordable upgrade.

For those who prefer a more compact form factor, the iPad Mini 7 comes equipped with the A7 Pro chip, which includes Apple intelligence support to address previous issues like jelly scrolling. The potential support for the Apple Pencil Pro further expands its capabilities for creative tasks, while the inclusion of Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 ensures seamless connectivity.

Apple Watch X Ultra 3

The Apple Watch has become an indispensable companion for many, and the upcoming releases promise to take this iconic wearable to new heights.

The Apple Watch Series 10 introduces larger displays, with sizes increasing from 41 mm to 45 mm and from 45 mm to 49 mm, providing more screen real estate for your favorite apps and watch faces. Powered by the new N3E-based S10 chip, you can expect enhanced performance and efficiency, along with minor tweaks and upgrades that refine the overall user experience.

For adventurers and fitness enthusiasts, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 maintains its rugged design while incorporating minor internal upgrades. The potential introduction of a sleek black titanium finish adds a touch of sophistication to this already impressive wearable.

iOS 18 Software Updates

No Apple event is complete without the announcement of software updates that breathe new life into your existing devices. With the release of iOS 18 and updates for the Apple Watch and iPad scheduled for the fall, you can look forward to a host of new features and improvements that will enhance your digital lifestyle.

As September 10, 2024, approaches, the excitement surrounding Apple’s event continues to build. From the groundbreaking iPhone 16 series to the latest advancements in iPads and the Apple Watch, Apple is poised to once again redefine what we can expect from our mobile devices. With innovative technology, thoughtful design improvements, and a commitment to delivering an unparalleled user experience, Apple’s upcoming releases are set to shape the future of mobile technology with the integration of its Apple Intelligence and OpenAI’s ChatGPT AI large language models. As always we will keep you up to speed on all the leaks, developments and announcements.

Video & Image Credit: Max Tech



