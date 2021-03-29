Apple iOS 14.4.2 and watchOS 7.3.3 updates released

Apple has released new security updates for its iOS and wearable devices in the form of iOS 14.4.2 and iPadOS 14.4.2. The new Apple iOS updates are now available for iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation).

Apple has rolled out the update to counteract processing “maliciously crafted web content may lead to universal cross site scripting”. Apple has received reports that this issue may have been actively exploited on Apple devices and is now closing the vulnerability with the latest Apple iOS 14.4.2 update, and has addressed the security exploit by improving the management of object lifetimes, says Apple in its update notes.

Apple iOS 14.4.2 and iPadOS 14.4.2 – Released March 26, 2021

WebKit – Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to universal cross site scripting. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

Description: This issue was addressed by improved management of object lifetimes. CVE-2021-1879: Clement Lecigne of Google Threat Analysis Group and Billy Leonard of Google Threat Analysis Group

Source : Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals