Apple IIe custom clear mechanical keyboard hits Kickstarter

The develop and team at MacEffects have launched a new Kickstarter campaign this month, to offer a custom clear mechanical keyboard for the Apple IIe computer. The latest Kickstarter is the company’s fourth and has been designed to be used with the company’s clear Apple IIe case, which is also available as a bundle if you missed out on their previous Kickstarter campaign for the Apple IIe case.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $149 or £108 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Apple IIe campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021.

“We are back again to bring you another exciting project! As you may know we have reached the goal on our last project for the Apple IIe clear cases which were produced last year. International backers have already received their cases and domestic backers received, or will receive in February. Now with that project complete we decided it was time to really enhance the clear case by providing a transparent mechanical keyboard.”

“While waiting for the completion of the last project we have worked tirelessly to craft a really awesome keyboard. After 20 prototypes we have a keyboard prepared for you to enjoy. Thus far we have completed the injection mold for the keycaps as well as a steel stamping mold for the metal frame. We have also produced 500 metal space bar stabilizer rods and molds for the related plastic retaining parts.”

“Now that we have the tooling complete, we just need to assemble PCBs, attach metal frames, attach keycaps, and add text to all of the keycaps once installed. We made great progress while waiting for the IIe clear case project to be complete. As such, you can expect this project to be much swifter than the IIe clear case project. We expect production units to be ready to ship in July.”

