Apple has extended their AirPods Pro Repair Program

Apple introduced an AirPods Pro repair program in October of 2020 which addressed issues that some users were having with their headphones.

The issues were related to users having problems with static and crackling sounds when using the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature.

Apple launched a repair program for the issues last October and this has now apparently been extended, if you purchased the AirPods when they launched in 2019, you are now covered until 20202.

Anyone who purchased the headphones in 2020 are covered for repairs for the issues until the end of 2023, you can see more details below.

Apple has determined that a small percentage of AirPods Pro may experience sound issues. Affected units were manufactured before October 2020. An affected AirPods Pro may exhibit one or more of the following behaviors: Crackling or static sounds that increase in loud environments, with exercise or while talking on the phone

Active Noise Cancellation not working as expected, such as a loss of bass sound, or an increase in background sounds, such as street or airplane noise

Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will service the affected AirPods Pro (left, right or both), free of charge. If you have had this issue with your AirPods headphones then you can find out more details over at Apple on how to get it fixed. Source Apple, MacRumors

