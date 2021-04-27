Apple Clips 3.1 adds new AR spaces

Apple has launched a new version of its Clips app with some new features, Clips 3.1 which brings some new features including some new AR Soaces.

These new AR Spaces use the LiDAr Scanner on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPad Pro models and there are seven new AR Spaces to try out.

Clips, Apple’s easy-to-use video creation app for iPhone and iPad, gives users even more fun options to record captivating videos. With all-new AR Spaces powered by LiDAR on iPhone 12 Pro and iPad Pro models, creators can transform a space by adding immersive visual effects that map to the contours of a room, and can be easily shared with anyone. AR Spaces in the Clips app leverage Apple’s unique combination of hardware and software, offering another inventive way for users to engage with and delight friends and family, or share playful, eye-catching videos on social media. Clips is also expanding creative options with monthly content releases containing new filters, stickers, and more.

You can find out more details about the new Clips 3.1 app over at Apple at the link below, the app is now available to download.

Source Apple

