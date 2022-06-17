Apple Camp is returning from June 20th

Apple has announced that its Apple Camp will be returning from the 20th of June, the company will offer its free program in its Apple stores around the world.
There will be new sessions available each week between the 20th of June and the 31st of August., it is designed for children and families.
“We can’t wait for campers and their families to ignite their imaginations as they learn from our team members and each other during Apple Camp,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People. “This special programme has provided a space for connection and learning in our stores around the world for the past 20 years, and we’re thrilled to be hosting these experiences again.”
Source Apple