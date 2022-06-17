Apple Camp is returning from June 20th

Apple has announced that its Apple Camp will be returning from the 20th of June, the company will offer its free program in its Apple stores around the world.

There will be new sessions available each week between the 20th of June and the 31st of August., it is designed for children and families.

“We can’t wait for campers and their families to ignite their imaginations as they learn from our team members and each other during Apple Camp,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People. “This special programme has provided a space for connection and learning in our stores around the world for the past 20 years, and we’re thrilled to be hosting these experiences again.”

This year, Apple Creative Pros will lead a new camp activity — Art Lab: Comic Book Adventure with Your Family. After dreaming up a story about protecting the planet, campers and their families will take an iPad outside to find inspiration in their surroundings. Participants will use iPad Pro and Apple Pencil to take photos and add drawings, speech bubbles, and stickers to design their very own heroic stories. Apple Camp is designed to engage kids ages 8 to 12 alongside their parents or guardians. The sessions will take place in stores and outdoors, and give participants the opportunity to learn from Apple’s experts and each other. Curious campers can participate in this family adventure with devices provided at the sessions.

You can find out more details about the Apple Camp over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals