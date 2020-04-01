Apple buys Dark Sky weather App

Apple has purchased popular weather app Dark Sky, the app had been available for iOS and Android, it will continue to be available for iOS for the moment.

The developers of Dark Sky have announced that the Android version of the app is no longer available to download and that they will provide service to existing subscribers until the 1st of July.

Today we have some important and exciting news to share: Dark Sky has joined Apple.

Our goal has always been to provide the world with the best weather information possible, to help as many people as we can stay dry and safe, and to do so in a way that respects your privacy.

They will also continue to support their website with weather forecasts and maps until the 1st of July 2020.

The developers of the app have also said that their API will continue to work until the end of 2021, although they are now no longer taking any new sign ups to the API.

It is not clear as yet exactly what Apple has planned for the Dark Sky app, whether it will be integrated into iOS or whether they have other plans for its remains to be seen. You can find out more details at the link below.

Source Dark Sky Developers

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals