Beyond a Steel Sky launches on Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade subscribers might be interested to know that Beyond a Steel Sky, the sequel to classic 1994 point-and-click adventure game Beneath a Steel Sky, is now available in Apple Arcade. Beneath a Steel Sky has been developed by Revolution Software and Charles Cecil, creator of the Broken Sword series, with art direction by Dave Gibbons, legendary comic book artist behind Watchmen.

Beyond a Steel Sky offers an adventure set within a dynamic world, populated by wilful characters driven by motivations that the player can subvert. In combination with a unique hacking tool, multiple solutions to puzzles emerge from player choices.

“You are Robert Foster. A child has been abducted in a brutal attack. You have vowed to bring him home. The trail has led you to Union City, one of the last remaining mega-cities in a world ravaged by shattering wars, and political meltdown.

Union City is a utopia, its people loving life under the control of an altruistic AI: ever-attentive androids, designer living, piazzas and bars. What’s not to love? But this City has a dark underbelly… ‘Beyond a Steel Sky’ is a dramatic, humorous, cyberpunk thriller in which engaging puzzles drive a fast-paced narrative set in a dynamic gameworld that responds to – and is subverted by – the player’s actions.”

If you are not a paying subscriber of Apple Arcade, can also pick up the first game in the series Beneath a Steel Sky just $3 from the iOS store or a free copy is available for PC systems via GOG.

Source : GOG : Steam

