Apple AirTags used by criminal in high end car thefts

The Apple AirTags are designed to let you track things like your keys, wallet, and other things you might easily misplace, now it looks like criminals are using the devices to steal high-end cars.

According to a recent report the Apple AirTags are being used in more and more car thefts in Canada, they have apparently been used in up to five different incidents since September of this year.

The criminals are placing the AirTags on the vehicle in a location that would not easily be detected, for example on the tow hitch or the fuel cap. The vehicles have then been tracked to the owner’s home and then are stolen.

The car thieves are targeting the high-end vehicles in parking lots and then tracking them to the owner’s residence where they are then stolen from the driveway. Apple does have antitracking software, where it will notify someone if a tracker is near them, although not everyone has an iPhone so those people would not get a notification.

According to the report a total of five vehicle thefts have been linked to Apple AirTags out of more than 2,000 vehicles thefts in this particular region over the last 12 months.

If you receive an unknown notification from an Apple AirTag then it may be worth you checking your vehicles just to make sure.

Source MacRumors

