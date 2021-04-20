Apple AirTags launched at Apple event

Apple has now officially unveiled its new tracking devices, the Apple AirTags and they will be available for $29 each or in a pack of four tags for $99.

The AirTags will work with Apple’s FindMy app and they are designed to be dust and water resistant and will come with an IP67 rating.

“We’re excited to bring this incredible new capability to iPhone users with the introduction of AirTag, leveraging the vast Find My network, to help them keep track of and find the important items in their lives,” said Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing. “With its design, unparalleled finding experience, and built-in privacy and security features, AirTag will provide customers with another way to leverage the power of the Apple ecosystem and enhance the versatility of iPhone.”

You can find out more details about the new Apple AirTags over at Apple at the link below, they will go on sale on Friday the 30th of April.

Source Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals