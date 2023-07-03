Apple AirPods to get health and body temp features

Apple is expected to launch a range of new AirPods, including the new AirPods Pro 2 and according to a recent report, Apple plans to add a range of new features including health tracking and more.

According to a recent report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to add health-tracking features to AirPods, this will include the ability to monitor your body temperature and also test out your hearing.

Now, Apple is preparing to give the earbuds a fresh boost. It’s exploring major new hearing health and body-temperature features and is planning cheaper models and a transition to USB-C charging ports. The product also will have ties to the Vision Pro headset due next year. The capabilities will come in addition to already-announced software features that were part of iOS 17, as well as plans for new AirPods Pro and Max models.

The company is working on a new hearing test feature that will play different tones and sounds to allow the AirPods to determine how well a person can hear. The idea is to help users screen for hearing issues, not unlike how the Apple Watch ECG app checks for heart problems.

We are expecting the new Apple AirPods Pro 2 to be released in September along with the new iPhone 15, Apple is also working on a range of other new AirPods as well.

Source Bloomberg



