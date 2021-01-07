Max Stand charging stand for Apple AirPods Max

If you have already purchased, or are waiting for your new Apple AirPods Max headphones to arrive you may be interested in a new headphone charging stand specifically designed for Apple’s new AirPods Max. Rather than using the rather strange case that Apple has supplied with its latest headphones, the desktop charging stand allows you to easily and conveniently charge your Apple AirPods Max enabling them to be fully charged and ready whenever needed.

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $85 or £63 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Max Stand campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021.

“We’ve spent many hours on design, material selection, and 3D printing. We went through nearly a dozen prototypes to end up with the final design for Max Stand, and with your help are now ready to go into production.Your AirPods Max charge automatically when you put them on the stand. You never have to worry about charging again. Simply insert a tiny connector into your AirPods lightning port once and leave it there.”

“When you take your headphones on the go, they fit into the case with the magnetic connector attached, so you can leave it plugged in. Max Stand comes with a magnetic USB-C charging cable, so you can charge your headphones anywhere.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the Apple AirPods Max, jump over to the official Max Stand crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

