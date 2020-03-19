Mac Pro Apple Afterburner Card now available to purchase separately

As this week announced that it Afterburner accelerator card specifically designed for the company’s Mac Pro system available to purchase separately. The Apple Afterburner is an accelerator card for the 2019 Mac Pro, created to enhance Apple ProRes and ProRes RAW workflows for film and video professionals supporting playback of up to 6 streams of 8K ProRes RAW or up to 23 streams of 4K ProRes RAW.

Features of the Apple Afterburner Card include the ability to play back multiple streams of ProRes and ProRes RAW in resolutions such as 8K.2, free up Mac Pro (2019) CPU processors (up to 28 cores) for additional processing and effects and faster transcoding and sharing of ProRes and ProRes RAW projects and files.

Applications that support the Afterburner accelerator card include any Apple apps that play back ProRes or ProRes RAW files including Final Cut Pro X, Motion, Compressor, and QuickTime Player and will accelerate decoding and playback of multiple streams of ProRes and Pro Res RAW video files.

“You can install Afterburner in any full-length PCIe slot in Mac Pro, but for best performance Apple recommends installing Afterburner in slot 5. If slot 5 is occupied, install Afterburner in slot 3. If both slots 3 and 5 are occupied, then install Afterburner in slot 4. Up to three Afterburner cards will provide increased performance of ProRes and ProRes RAW decoding. Afterburner decodes ProRes and ProRes RAW content, which reduces the load on the CPU, freeing CPU resources for other processing and effects. So, when configuring the CPU of your Mac Pro, take into account the processing demands of your projects, workflows, and the other applications you use.”

More information about the Apple Afterburner accelerator card for Mac Pro jump over to the official Apple support website and the card is available to purchase from Apple priced at $2,000.

Source : Apple

