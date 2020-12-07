Apple adds Family Sharing for subscriptions and in app purchases

Apple is expanding their Family Sharing feature and you will now be able to use this for subscriptions and also for in app purchases.

This new feature was spotted last week and now Apple has confirmed that it is now available, you can see what they had to say about it below.

You can now enable Family Sharing for auto-renewable subscriptions and non-consumable in-app purchases, allowing users to share their purchases with up to five family members. Family Sharing provides a streamlined, convenient user experience and can help you attract subscribers, encourage paid subscriptions, increase user engagement, and improve retention. Sales and Trends reports will be updated soon to help you understand the performance of family subscriptions.

This will be available if the developers of the app decide to enable it and will allow for you to share your in app purchases and also subscriptions with your family members.

Source MacRumors

